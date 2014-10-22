The Best New York City Restaurant For Every Kind Of Cuisine

New York City is known for its vast and intimidating food selection.
As part of its 2015 restaurant survey results, released Wednesday, Zagat created a list of the best restaurants in New York City for every type of cuisine.
Whether it’s an authentic New York City deli or delicious Mexican food in Williamsburg, there’s something here for everyone.
There were also a few repeats on the list this year, with Chinese restaurant RedFarm and Pearl Oyster Bar both making multiple appearances.
Food ratings are out of 30 on the Zagat scale.
Food: 28
Since 1984, diners have been flocking to Gotham Bar & Grill for some of the best food in the city. The atmosphere is sophisticated with white tablecloths, outstanding service, and (of course) delicious food.
It might be pricey, but you definitely get what you pay for.
Food: 26
In addition to its top-notch pan-Asian fare, Asiate is known for its flawless service and stunning decor.
It's on the 35th floor of the Mandarin Oriental hotel so it has stunning views of the surrounding NYC skyline, plus the prix fixe dinner is out of this world.
Food: 25
Wallsé is the flagship restaurant of Chef Kurt Gutenbrunner, serving modern Austrian fare and an excellent schnitzel.
Also, save room for their amazing desserts -- the hot Salzburger Nockerl and the chocolatey Mozart Kugel are customer favourites.
119 W. 56th St. and 33 W. 8th St.
The original Burger Joint in the upscale Parker Meridien hotel in midtown is one of the best-known foodie secrets in Manhattan. The simplistic menu may not seem like much, but when you bite into the burger, you'll understand why.
The beloved burger shop also just opened a sit-down location in Greenwich village.
This clubby restaurant on Sutton Place serves mouthwatering Trinidadian roti made with fresh dough and exquisitely prepared meat.
Order the mofongo (a dish made with fried plantains) and pernil (roast pork) if you want to eat like one of its (many) loyal customers.
RedFarm is a creative, high-end Chinese restaurant that brings you innovative Chinese dishes presented in a very whimsical, playful manner (like the Pac-Man ghost dumplings with the sesame seed eyes).
They don't take reservations, so come early to nab a table. The restaurant recently opened a second location on the Upper West Side. It also won for Zagat's Dim Sum ranking.
Food: 25
If you want to taste an authentic New York pastrami sandwich, look no further than Katz's Deli.
This circa-1888 LES establishment looks like a cafeteria, but don't be fooled -- the cash-only restaurant is chock full of people because of its amazing food.
Movie lovers will also recognise it from a famous 'racy' scene in 'When Harry Met Sally.'
Food: 24
The relatively new Jeanne & Gaston is an intimate, romantic restaurant in the West Village that's perfect for a date.
Customers love the appetizers (especially the escargot), and when the weather is nice, be sure to sit in the beautiful outside garden. It won't even feel like you're in NYC.
Food: 26
Tamarind serves up top-notch and well-seasoned Indian fare, touching on cuisine from all over the country.
Now exclusively at its Tribeca location, diners can watch the chefs at work through a large, glassed-in kitchen.
Food: 27
This high-end restaurant in Tribeca serves beautifully prepared Korean cuisine in a stunning setting.
A 10-course tasting menu is phenomenal and available for $US155 per person -- definitely a splurge, but a memorable one.
Food: 27
Sit at the counter and order Pearl Oyster Bar's killer lobster roll, served with a heap of shoestring fries. The restaurant's other seafood offerings, from whole branzino to fresh oysters, are excellent as well.
It was also #1 this year in the Raw Bar category.
372 Graham Ave. Williamsburg, NY
Food: 25
This Williamsburg Mexican restaurant serves authentic and organic Mexico City-style food.
The recipes have been passed down from the grandmother of chef Ivan Garcia, so you know it's good. We recommend the pitchers of sangria, awesome chips and guac, or try one of their delicious margaritas.
Food: 27
Bay Ridge's Tanoreen is known for its beautifully made home-style Middle Eastern cuisine that's quite modestly priced.
Chef and owner Rawia Bishara is known to stop by tables and chat with customers on a nightly basis.
60 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn, NY
Food: 27
Even if you live in Manhattan, Paulie Gee's in Greenpoint is worth the trip.
The wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas have one-of-a-kind toppings like 'hot honey' as well as a crispy, charred crust that's packed with flavour. Plus, you'll probably get a table visit from Paulie Gee himself.
Food: 25
Head to Astoria for Il Bambino's spectacular panini sandwiches, inspired by the cuisines of Spain and Italy.
Plus, most items on the menu are $US12 or less (a steal!) and there's a cozy garden out back.
91 1/2 E. 7th St. and 291 Grand St., Brooklyn, NY
Food: 26
Diners cram into this tiny East Village space (and newer location in Williamsburg) for authentic Venezuelan arepas, filled with everything from pork shoulder to shredded beef to leeks.
The wait can be a little intimidating at these restaurants, but the cheap, crispy arepas make it all worthwhile.
178 Broadway, Williamsburg, NY
Food: 28
No other steakhouse in the world compares to Peter Luger, which has topped Zagat's steakhouse list for 31 years running.
The only thing to order here is the aged porterhouse, cut to share, and sides like sizzling bacon and creamed spinach.
Food: 27
The menu at this spacious Woodside mainstay is endless, but it's hard to go wrong -- though expect a heavy dose of spice whatever you choose.
The restaurant is cash-only, but the prices are low.
Food: 26
This beautiful restaurant in K-town will be a hit with vegetarians and vegans. Guests check their shoes at the door and sit down on traditional Korean-style cushions to eat.
The atmosphere is calm and the food is impeccable. They also have interesting drink choices like 'spicy sake' and blackberry or lychee wine.
Food: 24
The delicious pho and other authentic Vietnamese food at Nha Trang will make up for the lack of atmosphere and sub-par service at this hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
And to top it all off, it even accepts credit cards (unlike a lot of Chinatown restaurants). Nice.
