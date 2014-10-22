The Best New York City Restaurant For Every Kind Of Cuisine

New York City is known for its vast and intimidating food selection.

As part of its 2015 restaurant survey results, released Wednesday, Zagat created a list of the best restaurants in New York City for every type of cuisine.

Whether it’s an authentic New York City deli or delicious Mexican food in Williamsburg, there’s something here for everyone.

There were also a few repeats on the list this year, with Chinese restaurant RedFarm and Pearl Oyster Bar both making multiple appearances.

Food ratings are out of 30 on the Zagat scale.

