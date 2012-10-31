New Yorkers Are Shopping By Candlelight In Soho

Most of lower Manhattan is still without power after Hurricane Sandy swept through the city last night.
But that didn’t stop a group of New Yorkers in Soho from shopping by candlelight.
Aaron Stewart-Ahn tweeted a photo from his account with the caption “Shopping by candlelight in Soho NYC after Sandy. Well dressed crowd.”
Here’s the photo:
Photo: Twitter
