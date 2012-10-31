New Yorkers Are Shopping By Candlelight In Soho

Ashley Lutz

Most of lower Manhattan is still without power after Hurricane Sandy swept through the city last night. 

But that didn’t stop a group of New Yorkers in Soho from shopping by candlelight.

Aaron Stewart-Ahn tweeted a photo from his account with the caption “Shopping by candlelight in Soho NYC after Sandy. Well dressed crowd.”

Here’s the photo: 

shopping soho line

Photo: Twitter

