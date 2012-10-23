A Record Number Of Luxury Apartments Sold In New York City Last Week

Photo: Stribling
Records were shattered this week in the luxury real estate market in New York City as 33 contracts on properties listed for $4 million or more were signed, according to a report from Olshan Realty Inc.That stat is an all-time record since the company started keeping track of luxury sales in 2007.
The week’s volume of sales totaled a hefty $333.975 million.
Of the properties sold, 14 were purchased at their asking price of more than $10 million and three were sold at $20 million and above.
The most expensive property sold this week was Apartment 5/6 at 950 Fifth Avenue, asking $27.5 million. The duplex co-op has four bedrooms, 5.5 baths, two wood burning fireplaces, and a maid’s room.
Photo: Courtesy of Olshan Realty
