Decapitated Body Found In NYC Subway Station

The decapitated body of a man was discovered this morning in a New York City subway station.

A passenger made the discovery at the 169th Street F train station in the Jamaica neighbourhood Queens, according to the NY Daily News.

It’s likely the man was hit by a subway train. An MTA spokesperson confirmed the discovery of the body, and told the Daily News train crews were being interviewed to determine which one might have been involved.

Normal service on the F and E train lines resumed this afternoon, according to an MTA Twitter account.

