Black New York politician apologizes for saying; 'white people don't eat the way we do'

An African-American politician in Brooklyn, New York issued an apology Tuesday for saying that “white people don’t eat the way we do.”

State Sen. Velmanette Montgomery (D) told local news station CBS2 that her comment was “an unfortunate statement.”

“I didn’t mean to offend anyone,” she said.

Montgomery’s remark about eating habits appeared in an article in the Brooklyn Paper where she discussed the impending closure of a local supermarket. In her interview with the newspaper, Montgomery expressed concern the supermarket would be replaced with a more expensive alternative.

“Supermarkets are an important part of the community. It’s an important amenity, especially for black and brown communities,”Montgomery said. “When you’re talking about a white community, it can be a little boutique, because white people don’t eat the way we do.”

Montgomery discussed the supermarket closure at a town hall meeting that was held on Monday night to discuss the plan for the site where the store was located. At the meeting, local residents expressed concerns gentrification contributed to the supermarket shutdown and that the closure would have a negative impact on the neighbourhood’s largely African-American population.

