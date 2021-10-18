A police watchdog in New York recommends discipline for 65 NYPD officers accused of misconduct during BLM protests

Police are viewed outside of the Grand Hyatt hotel in Manhattan on September 10, 2015 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A New York City police watchdog suggested discipline for 65 officers with the New York Police Department accused of misconduct committed during the Black Lives Matter protests.

The New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board made the recommendations after receiving 750 complaints “relating to the behavior of NYPD officers at the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer,” according to a press release.

It has since completed 127 full investigations into the complaints, resulting in 42 substantiated claims of misconduct containing 91 allegations against 65 officers, according to the CCBR release.

Last summer, escalated confrontations between protesters and police authorities took place during demonstrations demanding justice for George Floyd and other Black people who were killed in police-involved incidents. Police were documented firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowds of protesters and journalists.

The CCRB said it has seen “unprecedented challenges” have hindered its investigations into the complaints due to officers failing to follow protocol, including covering their names and shield. Some officers in New York appeared to cover their badges with black bands at protests, which advocates accused them of using to hide misconduct, Insider’s Alex Nicoll reported at the time.

An NYPD spokesperson said at the time that officers wore mourning bands to honor the officers who have died from COVID-19.

“The CCRB has seen unprecedented challenges in investigating these complaints particularly around the identification of officers due to the failure to follow proper protocols, officers covering their names and shield, officers wearing protective equipment that did not belong to them, the lack of proper use of body worn cameras, as well as incomplete and severely delayed paperwork,” according to the CCRB release.

Though the watchdog can make recommend discipline in light of their investigations into the complaints, the New York Police Department and the police commissioner ultimately make the call if officers will face punishment for misconduct.

Representatives for the NYPD nor the CCRB did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.