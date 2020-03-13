A famous NYC pizza place also serves one of the best burgers I've ever tasted

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The New York City pizzeria Emily serves one of the best burgers I’ve ever tasted.

You can find one of the best burgers in New York City at Emily, a pizzeria in Manhattan’s West Village neighbourhood.

The burger features two patties, American cheese, caramelised onions, and a special secret sauce that packs a sweet and spicy punch.

It’s one of the best burgers I’ve ever tasted in NYC, and it comes with a great side of curly fries to boot.

But Emily also serves incredible pizza, making it a must-visit restaurant for both locals and tourists.

If you ask any New Yorker where to find the best pizza or burger in the city, you’ll hear plenty of different answers. Some will send you to Roberta’s and Peter Luger, others might swear on Juliana’s and Minetta Tavern.

But some will likely direct you to just one place, promising that you can have an incredible pie and life-changing burger at the very same table.

That place is Emily, a New York City pizzeria that serves one of the best burgers I’ve ever tasted.

From the bright-orange burger sauce that drips down your fingers, to the perfectly fluffy slices in each square pie, here is why Emily shouldn’t be skipped on any trip to the Big Apple.

Emily is located in Manhattan’s West Village and Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighbourhoods.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Emily in Manhattan’s West Village neighbourhood.

Emily and Matthew Hyland – who first fell in love over a shared pizza pie – opened the original Clinton Hill location in 2014.

They began building on their pizza empire in 2016, opening their first Emmy Squared restaurant in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood.

As the critical praise continued to build for their burgers and pies, the couple decided to open a second Emily location in 2017. The following year, they opened an Emmy Squared in Manhattan’s East Village neighbourhood, as well as one in Nashville, Tennessee.

The minute I walked into Emily’s West Village location on a recent Friday afternoon, I was hit with the smell of pizza cooking in the wood-fired ovens.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The air is thick with the scent of pizza inside Emily.

It was well past the lunch rush, nearly 3:30 p.m., and yet the restaurant was still almost completely packed.

Much like its older sister in Clinton Hill, Emily in the West Village is cosy and chic. The lights are soft and low, sunshine pours in from the big windows, and there’s plenty of beautiful dark wood and brick.

It’s a small space but doesn’t feel cramped, thanks in part to the mirrors lining one of the dining room walls. The only thing that really feels out of place is The Chainsmokers song playing in the background.

After around 10 minutes, my friend Andrew and I were seated at a table right in front of one of the big windows.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The menu at Emily features three different sections of pizza.

A menu was immediately placed before us, detailing the three different sections of pizza: “The Reds,” which feature tomato sauce and mozzarella; “The Pinks,” which feature vodka sauce and mozzarella; and “The Whites,” which feature no sauce at all.

Emily is known for loving non-traditional toppings, and there are plenty of unconventional pies to choose from on the menu. You’ll find Brussels sprouts on The Tina, salsa verde on Madre!, kimchi on Pig Freaker, and Korean wing sauce on For The Nguyen.

We settled on the Colony, a popular pie at Emily. The $US23 pizza features pepperoni, pickled chilli, and honey.

But this isn’t just a pizza party. There’s no going to Emily without ordering the famous burger.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The $US26 burger features two patties and plenty of secret sauce.

The $US26 burger features two patties, caramelised onions, American cheese, pickles, and the top-secret Emmy sauce – all inside of a pretzel bun. You can order it medium or well-done (we got medium).

One thing to note: You’ll see a few variations if you’re ordering the burger at the Emily location in Clinton Hill. It is served with Grafton cheddar instead of American cheese, features cornichon instead of pickles, and costs $US28 instead of $US26.

Our burger comes out first, and we’re immediately greeted by the sight of a heaping pile of golden fries and a beautiful pretzel bun.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The burger at Emily is served with a heaping pile of curly fries.

The burger and fries are served on a baking tray lined with parchment paper that features little pizza slices getting ready to chomp down on their own burgers.

It’s a cute touch, one that will prove to be very necessary for this very messy burger.

The curly fries, by the way, are delicious.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The golden fries are crispy and delicious.

The saying should go that phones eat first, unless there are fries on the table. Without a word, Andrew and I both dove into this pile of curly fries before we even touched the burger.

I love curly fries, maybe even more than I love regular fries (and that’s saying something). They seemed like such a special treat when I first saw them as a kid at Jack in the Box, so in awe was I of these potatoes that spiraled like ribbons on a Christmas gift.

The curly fries at Emily are far superior to Jack’s, even if I don’t have a vanilla milkshake to dip them in. They’re crispy without being too crunchy and are nicely seasoned, just salty enough to help cut through the burger’s sweetness (more on that in a second).

But there is truly no sight more beautiful at Emily than the famous burger.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The burger is dripping with caramelised onions and secret sauce.

You know those first few moments in “Vision of Love,” when Mariah Carey belts out “treated me kind, sweet destinyyyyyyy!”? That is what was playing through my head when I saw this burger.

I lost count of how many burgers floated past my table before mine was ready, but I turned my head to stare every time. It is truly a sight to see, with translucent onions and neon-orange sauce glowing under the low lights in all their glory.

It’s a gorgeous burger, one that I described in my notes as “bright and fun.” It easily stands out from the pack compared to many of NYC’s more traditional top burgers.

But before I tell you how it tastes, here’s a quick history lesson: The burger was actually created out of boredom.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The burger also features American cheese and a pretzel bun.

Matthew Hyland told Insider that he came up with the burger one day when “I was bored of eating pizza and I wanted a different special on the menu.”

Since its inception, the burger has been featured on a number of top NYC lists, and many believe that it all comes down to the sauce.

While the full recipe for the Emmy sauce remains top secret, Matthew did reveal that it contains Kewpie mayonnaise and the Korean red pepper paste, Gochujang.

“I think our burger is so popular because we just don’t really follow any tradition of what a burger should be,” he said. “We do our own thing, the same as we do with pizza.”

Now it’s time for a taste. But first, I needed to actually pick up the burger.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The burger is definitely messy.

The burger at Emily is easily one of the messiest I’ve ever had. The sauce oozes down the two patties, leaving behind a small orange puddle on the plate before you’ve even got it in your hands. I came back to that little puddle later, dipping my burger into it as I tried to soak up every last drop.

And the sauce keeps dripping down your hands as you eat the burger, staining your fingers as if you’ve just torn through a bag of Cheetos. And believe me, you’ll want to lick them clean.

What makes the burger at Emily so different is that it tastes subtly sweet in a way that’s absolutely delicious.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The burger’s patties are perfectly cooked.

This is not a dish for burger purists who believe that the patty should steal the show. There are many costars taking part in the performance of this burger, and they all play an important role.

The two patties are cooked to perfection, their juicy flavour still shining through the bold sauce. The small pickles add a nice crunch, while the pretzel bun is surprisingly fluffy and adds to the burger’s overall sweetness. Andrew thought that it tasted “almost caramel-like.”

But it’s the sauce I loved the most. It coats each bite with a kick that’s both spicy and sweet.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The secret sauce was definitely my favourite part of the burger.

It would have been extremely easy for the sauce to overpower the burger and yet, it doesn’t. Every other component still shines through.

If there were an Oscars for burgers then this one would easily win the ensemble category (which only exists at the SAG awards, but you get what I’m saying).

The burger is definitely a bit heavy, but that just makes it perfect for sharing.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The burger at Emily is great for sharing.

I wouldn’t go to Emily and just finish off a burger by myself, much like I could at Peter Luger. Thanks to the double patties, fluffy bun, and sweet sauce, it all fills you up – fast.

Plus splitting the burger allows you to make room for pizza, which Emily also does incredibly well.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The Colony pizza at Emily.

In a 2015 review, Eater declared that Emily is “one of those irritating places that does everything well.” Nearly five years later, that statement still holds true.

The pizza I had at Emily was not only just as memorable as the burger, but it was also different from any pizza I’ve had in NYC – and I’ve had plenty.

As I took my first bite, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the Colony pizza was deliciously fluffy.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The pizza has plenty of pepperoni on each slice.

Everything about the pizza is incredibly moist and flavorful. It’s somehow puffy without being too soft, and there’s just enough of that all-important crisp to the edges and the crust.

Small pools of honey sparkle from the plentiful pepperonis sitting on each square slice, and the flavour hits you immediately. It adds a nice sweetness that helps tame the kick from the pickled chillis, which give a crunch and dose of freshness to everything.

There’s definitely some spicy bites, but the heat is never overwhelming.

The Colony packs plenty of different flavours, but it doesn’t taste as heavy as it appears.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The Colony pizza is fluffy and moist, without being too soft.

“It looks decadent, like it’s going to be bad for you,” Andrew told me. “But it doesn’t feel like that.”

Even though we were already stuffed from the burger, Andrew and I couldn’t resist finishing off more than half the pie. And we made sure to take home our leftovers – who could pass up gourmet pizza for breakfast?

Emily is definitely a must-try spot in NYC, whether you’re a local or a tourist.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider There’s something for everyone at Emily.

Pizza and burgers are probably two of the foods that we love the most, and somehow you can get the best of both of them at Emily.

The burger is so good that even traditionalists will still be impressed, and there’s such a wide variety of pizzas that you can easily find a pie (or two) that will make everyone happy. And one of the best things about Emily is that the Hylands aren’t afraid to experiment. Those with more adventurous taste buds can easily test out toppings that they won’t find anywhere else.

But no matter which pie you get, make sure you order the burger as well!

