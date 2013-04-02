HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Unfinished Penthouse In Manhattan Is Selling For $60 Million

Another blockbuster property recently hit the market in Manhattan, and it’s not even complete yet.



The $60 million penthouse duplex is part of Midtown’s new 50-story Baccarat Hotel and Residences. It first went up for sale in late February of this year.

All we have so far are the schematics for the home, which is set for completion in late 2014, but we do know that guests will have access to the hotel’s amenities such as the spa, fitness centre, and pool.

The five-bedroom penthouse has 14-foot ceilings, a floating fireplace, wet bar, and 360-degree views of Manhattan and Central Park. The master suite alone is a staggering 1,137 square feet.

