HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Unfinished Penthouse In Manhattan Is Selling For $60 Million

An Unfinished Penthouse In Manhattan Is Selling For $60 Million

Megan Willett
Another blockbuster property recently hit the market in Manhattan, and it’s not even complete yet.

The $60 million penthouse duplex is part of Midtown’s new 50-story Baccarat Hotel and Residences. It first went up for sale in late February of this year.

All we have so far are the schematics for the home, which is set for completion in late 2014, but we do know that guests will have access to the hotel’s amenities such as the spa, fitness centre, and pool.

The five-bedroom penthouse has 14-foot ceilings, a floating fireplace, wet bar, and 360-degree views of Manhattan and Central Park. The master suite alone is a staggering 1,137 square feet.

The $60 million penthouse will be on the 48/49 floors of the Baccarat Hotel & Residences.

The new luxury apartment building will be on 20 West 53rd Street in midtown Manhattan.

Residents will have access to the building's gym, spa, and expansive pool.

The interior of the duplex will have floor-to-ceiling windows with 360-degree views of NYC.

It will have a gorgeous outdoor patio, perfect for entertaining your high-profile guests.

The kitchen will have Iceberg granite counters and top-of-the-line appliances.

The home has 5.5 bathrooms throughout.

And the master bedroom will have dual showers and a floating sculptural bathtub.

Here's the floor plan for the incredible duplex (the bottom floor is on the bottom).

And this could be your view.

How does this penthouse stack up?

