NYC Patient Being Tested For Ebola

A patient admitted to New York City’s Mount Sinai hospital is being tested for Ebola after returning from West Africa with “high fever and gastrointestinal symptoms,” according to a report by ABC-7. This report remains unconfirmed.

ABC-7 says that the patient is “in strict isolation.”

A Mount Sinai spokesperson declined to provide additional information on the case, but said a statement would be sent out shortly. We will update this post as soon as we hear back.

According to ABC-7, the hospital provided them with this statement: “All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of all patients, visitors and staff. We will continue to work closely with federal, state and city health officials to address and monitor this case, keep the community informed and provide the best quality care to all of our patients.”

This image, presented as a screenshot of a Mount Sinai statement on the situation, was circulating Twitter but has not yet been confirmed:

BREAKING: Internal Mount Sinai email confirms patient being tested for Ebola: pic.twitter.com/fNWuhOuqbO

— Neetzan Zimmerman (@neetzan) August 4, 2014

The patient may well test negative. Even if he tests positive for Ebola, Mount Sinai is fully equipped to contain the virus. A widespread Ebola outbreak in the United States is “not in the cards,” the CDC director recently told reporters.

The current outbreak — centered in the West African countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea — has infected more than 1,600 and led to an estimated 887 deaths. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and often profuse bleeding.

This story is in progress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.