A New York City park has created human 'parking spots' to help maintain social-distancing as the weather warms up

Julia Naftulin
Ben Goggin/Insider Inc.New Yorkers at Domino Park on Saturday, April 25, 2020, before the human parking spots were created.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.