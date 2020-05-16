A New York City park has created human 'parking spots' to help maintain social-distancing as the weather warms up

Ben Goggin/Insider Inc.New Yorkers at Domino Park on Saturday, April 25, 2020, before the human parking spots were created.
- Domino Park in Brookyln, New York City, now has human “parking spots” to help people stay a safe distance from each other during the coronavirus pandemic.
- The CDC recommends people stay at least six feet apart while in public.
- The large white circles are spaced out on the grass and people have been seen exercising and lounging inside them while enjoying the waterfront view.
- Before the parking spots existed, Domino Park became overrun with visitors who wanted to enjoy the spring weather and get out of their homes.
They’ve made little round human parking spots in Domino Park in Brooklyn! (This park is often the poster child for social distancing fácil). pic.twitter.com/VJzZ0WAdeT
— Jennifer 8. Lee (@jenny8lee) May 15, 2020
