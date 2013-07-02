NYC Socialites Claim They Were Conned Into Paying $50,000 For A Kids' Art Project

A wealthy Manhattan couple is suing an Upper West Side grade school for allegedly conspiring to rig a school fundraising auction, according to The New York Post.



The lawsuit claims parent and socialite Michelle Heinemann helped her son and his classmates at the Cathedral School of St. John the Divine create a painting with paper hands for a school auction.

The Heinemanns did not attend the auction, but told organisers that they would place the winning bid on the project, for up to $3,000, according to the lawsuit, the Post reported.

When the auction ended, though, the winning bid for the painting was $50,000 — allegedly driven up by a first grade teacher, according to the Post.

Now, the couple has pulled their son out of school and is asking for $415,000 plus damages to compensate for tuition costs and their 5-year-old son’s chauffeur who drove him to the elite school each morning, the Post reported.

The Heinemanns’ lawsuit also reportedly says that their son, Hudson Cornelius, was never happy at his posh kindergarten. According to the lawsuit, he was “under-appreciated,” and once “relegated to the role of ‘door-holder’ and ordered to hold the door for all of the other students.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.