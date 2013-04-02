NYC Nightclubs Accused Of Charging Patrons Hidden Fees

The New York Post is reporting that some of Manhattan’s most popular nightclubs — including SL, Finale, Lavo, and Avenue — have been overcharging guests with fees as high as 22 per cent for “operations charges.”



This is on top of a suggested 15 per cent gratuity.

According to The Post:

The Meatpacking District bottle-service hot spot SL, run by the EMM Group, tacks a 3 per cent operations fee onto the “suggested” 15 per cent gratuity for alcoholic drinks that average $17 a pop, receipts show.

“SL applies a mandatory 3% operations charge to all bottle service at our venue. This charge is used to offset a variety of ever-changing costs that affect our particular business,” reads a notice on the back of a receipt.

Another EMM club, Finale on the Bowery, adds operations fees of 5 per cent for booze and 22 per cent for bottle service, receipts show. Drinks there average $16 each.

The clubs are being investigated by the city’s Department of Consumer Affairs, which says that even if the surcharge is listed on a menu or receipt, it is still illegal in NYC, a consumer affairs spokesperson told The Post.

Club owners counter that the fees are clearly presented and are used to cover expenses such as credit-card charges.

