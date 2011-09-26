Take A Tour Through NYC's NFL Sunday Bar Scene

New York City is filled with NFL fans from all over the country.
And on NFL Sunday, each team’s fan finds a place to call home.
We took a tour of the NYC bar scenes one Sunday, and here’s what happened.
I left my Brooklyn apartment and traveled towards Business Insider's neck of the woods, the East Village.
Except for signs like this covering every table. What does a guy have to do to get a seat around here? So we'll move on
But it also featured a packed house. And with only minutes to kickoff...I took my chances elsewhere.
Nope. Not when you're on the east side. I realised the error of my rookie ways when I found a convenience store where I thought a bar would be.
But the front bar was where it's at. Especially when you're rubbing shoulders with New York City's finest - the FDNY.
Down 34-0 at the break, and with Peyton Manning not walking through that door, this sullen Colts fan had seen enough.
I quickly deduced the reasoning behind the bar's namesake. The intimate setting isn't conducive to sitting...except for that guy.
I knew I needed to experience at least one team-specific bar. And I found it at Bar None: home of the Vikings.
Minnesota supporters packed the dive's tight quarters to witness the dawning of the Donovan McNabb era.
Mainly because I caught a shot of something you'll never again see in your life - two men sporting Michael Clayton and Terrance McGee jerseys.
Back in Brooklyn, I decided to make one last stop at the neighbourhood bar. Until something suspicious happened at my Borough Hall station.
But I couldn't leave without getting my wide angle shot of O'Keefe's. It's the one with the neon lights...way off in the distance.
