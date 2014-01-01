Everything You Need To Know If You're Taking Public Transit In NYC On New Year's Eve

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Make your New Year’s celebration better by knowing your train schedule ahead of time.

If you’re going out in New York City to ring in 2014 tonight and don’t want to mortgage your house just to afford an Uber ride home, there’s always public transportation.

And unlike Uber, which raises prices for times like tonight, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is working to make it easier to get around.

Expect trains, buses, and subways to be crowded for the next 24 hours, so buy your tickets ahead of time.

Tomorrow (New Year’s Day), New York City’s subways, buses, and some trains will run on a weekend schedule.

Also note that alcohol has been temporarily banned on Metro-North, LIRR, and NJ Transit.

Here are all the changes you need to know about:

Subways

– Trains will run every 6 to 12 minutes until 3 a.m.

– 42 Street Shuttle, between Times Square and Grand Central Terminal, will run all night

– Subway exits in Times Square may be closed, so use a nearby station instead

– On New Year’s Day, subways follow the Sunday schedule

Buses

– The M7, M104, and X1 lines run all night

– These lines stop running at 1 a.m.: M5, M10, M20, M31, M34, M57

– These lines stop running at 12:30 a.m.: BxM2, QM6

– These lines stop running before midnight: QM1, QM2, QM4, QM5, QM15, QM20

– On New Year’s Day, buses will follow the Sunday schedule. Expect longer waits on some bus lines.

Long Island Rail Road

– 11 extra eastbound trains from Penn Station in the early afternoon

– 20 extra westbound trains into Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal between 4:54 p.m. and 9:05 p.m.

– 18 extra eastbound trains from Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal between 12:35 a.m. and 4:19 a.m.

– 4 extra trains from Atlantic Terminal, starting 20 minutes after the end of the Billy Joel concert at the Barclays Center

– Alcoholic beverages will not be allowed on trains, platforms, or stations between noon today and noon tomorrow, “to maintain orderly travel”

– More details here

Metro-North

– Reduced weekday morning peak schedule

– Extra “early afternoon getaway” trains

– Reduced evening peak service

– For travellers coming into the city, extra late afternoon and early evening trains

– Overnight New Year’s morning service (trains usually stop before 2 a.m.)

– Tickets will be collected before boarding, not on the train

– Alcoholic beverages will not be allowed on trains, platforms, or stations between noon today and noon tomorrow, “to maintain orderly travel”

– More details here

New Jersey Transit

– Extra New York-bound trains on some lines this afternoon

– Extra evening service on New York-bound trains on the NEC, NJCL, and M&E lines

– Extra late-night trains after midnight on most lines

– Extra bus service to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in the evening

– Early getaway bus service from New York and Jersey Cit Waterfront

– Extended late-night light rail service on HBLR and River Line

– On New Year’s Day, trains operate on the weekend schedule

– No open containers of alcohol will be allowed on trains, light rail vehicles, buses, or in stations on New Year’s Eve and after midnight

– More details here

