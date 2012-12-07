Upper East Side Financier's Wife Has A Horrifying Request For The Nanny

Photo: Shutterstock

The nanny business in New York City can be a lucrative one; some nannies for the city’s super rich are earning upwards of $180,000 a year.But the high pay doesn’t always justify the occasional humiliation that can occur on the job.



The New York Post’s Page Six Magazine has a great feature on the lives of New York City’s nannies and butlers that includes a few tales about what it’s like to work in the homes of the city’s wealthiest people.

One was particularly bad. It’s about a nanny named “Elizabeth,” who works for a “financier’s wife” on the Upper East Side.

Writes The Post’s Jane Ridley:

“You know how we’ve been trying for a baby, and we’ve been having some issues?” she asked the nanny, a 25-year-old English rose with a trim figure, blue eyes and a bachelor’s degree. “We wondered if you would mind donating your eggs.”

… Elizabeth politely declined the offer of a $30,000 cash bonus on top of her $100,000 annual salary if she went ahead with the egg-donor deal.

… “It’s freaky to think they wanted me to continue working for them and raise what would have been my own child.”

