The MTA Doesn't Care How A Shark Ended Up On A NYC Subway Train

Alex Davies

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will not investigate the mysterious appearance of a dead shark on a Queens-bound N subway train, a spokesperson said today.

Another MTA spokesperson indicated that the shark was real, despite some doubts voiced on Twitter:

Here’s a photo of the fish in question:

