The MTA Doesn't Care How A Shark Ended Up On A NYC Subway Train

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will not investigate the mysterious appearance of a dead shark on a Queens-bound N subway train, a spokesperson said today.
Yes, folks this morning we removed a shark from an N train at Ditmars Blvd…..and no, we’re not investigating how it got there. :) #MTA
— Kevin Ortiz (@MTA_NYCT_Vocero) August 7, 2013
Another MTA spokesperson indicated that the shark was real, despite some doubts voiced on Twitter:
@SecondAveSagas @danarubinstein @MichaelMurphyNY Update: The shark was real. Shark Maintainers are not.
— Adam Lisberg (@adamlisberg) August 7, 2013
Here’s a photo of the fish in question:
MTA confirms: Subway shark was real http://t.co/qisAZGYRVH pic.twitter.com/9qPGeCuZNQ
— Mike Hayes (@michaelhayes) August 7, 2013
