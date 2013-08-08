The MTA Doesn't Care How A Shark Ended Up On A NYC Subway Train

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will not investigate the mysterious appearance of a dead shark on a Queens-bound N subway train, a spokesperson said today.

Yes, folks this morning we removed a shark from an N train at Ditmars Blvd…..and no, we’re not investigating how it got there. :) #MTA

— Kevin Ortiz (@MTA_NYCT_Vocero) August 7, 2013

Another MTA spokesperson indicated that the shark was real, despite some doubts voiced on Twitter:

Here’s a photo of the fish in question:

