That Guy Who Everyone Thought Had Ebola In New York Doesn't Actually Have It

The Mount Sinai patient who made New York City news when the hospital announced he was being tested for Ebola turns out not to have the disease, Mount Sinai confirmed in a statement today.

Here is the hospital’s statement in full:

We would like to report that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that the patient kept in isolation since Monday, August 4, 2014 at The Mount Sinai Hospital has tested negative for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). The patient is in stable condition, is improving, and remains in the care of our physicians and nurses.

The unidentified male patient captured the attention of much of New York City when he showed up in the emergency room on August 4 with “high fever and gastrointestinal symptoms” after a recent trip to West Africa, triggering standard protocols to test for Ebola.

Mount Sinai’s chief medical officer said in a press conference that “odds are it’s not Ebola,” and the New York City Health Department announced that “the patient is unlikely to have Ebola,” so the negative test result is somewhat expected.

Symptoms of Ebola include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and often bleeding. The current outbreak, centered in West Africa, has led to 1,711 suspected and confirmed cases and 932 deaths.

