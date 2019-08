Located in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighbourhood, Carmel Place is the first micro-apartment development in New York City. Its 55 units range between 265 and 360 square feet, and market-rate units cost between $2,650 and $3,150 a month.

Story by Tony Manfred and video by Adam Banicki

Follow INSIDER Design on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.