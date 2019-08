We went to Black Ant to try their grasshoppers. Served with 2 salsas and guacamole, the fried bugs tasted like a cross between crispy beef and seafood. Overall it was very delicious and highly recommended.

Produced by Joe Avella



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.