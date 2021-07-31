Photos show New York City’s million-dollar homes that were once horse stables

I visited four streets around New York City lined with horse stables that have been transformed into million-dollar homes. Me standing in front of a horse stable home. Joey Hadden/Insider

In Manhattan, a cobblestone alley between Fifth Avenue and Macdougal Street is home to a line of mews that used to be an artist hub, The New York Times reported in 1994. An alley on Macdougal Street. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: The New York Times

In the early 20th century, sculptor Frederick Triebel stumbled upon a worn-down horse stable in MacDougal Alley and transformed it into a studio, according to The New York Times. Residences on MacDougal Alley seen over a fence. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: The New York Times

Other artists followed, The New York Sun reported in 2006. MacDougal Alley is in New York City. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: New York Sun

“In the summertime, the doors of the studios are thrown open, and the artists’ wives take their chairs on the clean, cemented court, while the children play in perfect safety around them,” the Craftsman magazine said of MacDougal Alley in 1906, according to the New York Sun. Photos of MacDougal Alley taken in the mid-1900s. New York Public Library Digital Collections Source: New York Sun

Notable artists like Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney who later established the Whitney Museum lived in the former stables in the early 1900s, where small homes like this one are now worth millions, according to Zillow. Mews up close on MacDougal Alley. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Zillow

The stable Triebel transformed at 6 MacDougal Alley is now worth more than $US4 ($AU5) million on Zillow. Greenery envelopes the side of a horse stable-turned-home. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Zillow

Just a few blocks away, I found another street in Greenwich Village that used to house horses. Me and the mews. Joey Hadden/Insider

Around the corner off of Fifth Avenue, you’ll find Washington Mews, a cobblestone street that looks like a “retreat” from the city, as The New York Times described it in 1988. Washington Mews in the mid-1900s and today. New York Public Library Digital Collections/Joey Hadden/Insider Source: The New York Times

The north side of the street is lined with two story buildings that used to be horse stables, according to the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation. The north side of the street. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation

By 1916, cars were becoming more popular and replacing horses and carriages, so Sailors’ Snug Harbor, which owned the stables, transformed them into artist studios, according to The New York Times. Washington Mews homes. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: The New York Times

The quaint street became an artist hub after that, the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation reported. Washington Mews in the mid-1900s and today. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation

By 1949, Sailors’ Snug Harbor leased the space to New York University, according to the same source. A gate opening into Washington Mews. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation

These artist dwellings are now worth millions. This two-bedroom home is likely worth just under $US8 ($AU11) million, according to Trulia. 64 Washington Mews. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Trulia

Head to Brooklyn for more mews in Cobble Hill. To get there, take the F or G train to Bergen Street Station. Bergen Street Station. Joey Hadden/Insider

A few blocks away, you’ll find Verandah Place. The street sign is slightly hidden under a tree. A sign for Verandah Place. Joey Hadden/Insider

Across the street from the sign, you’ll find the mews on Verandah Place next to Cobble Hill Park. The mews at Verandah Place. Joey Hadden/Insider

Some of the mostly three-story buildings you’ll find there were originally built as horse stables in the 20th century, while others were built as cottages, according to Untapped Cities. Now, they’re all residences. Homes on Verandah Place. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Untapped Cities

The street is only 20 feet (6.10m) wide and 1.5 blocks long, the same source reports. A view of the homes from a nearby park. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Untapped Cities

Some homes on this street are worth millions, according to Zillow. Million-dollar homes are seen. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Zillow

Trees from the adjacent park shade most of the street. A shady spot on the street. Joey Hadden/Insider

For more Brooklyn mews, you can take the 4, 5, 2, 3, or R trains to Borough Hall station. Borough Hall station in Brooklyn Heights. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Insider

A short walk away from the subway station, you’ll find Hunts Lane off of Henry Street between Joralemon Street and Remsen Street. Hunts Lane is a dead-end street. Joey Hadden/Insider

Once home to horses, according to The Brooklyn Daily Eagle, the dead-end street is rooted in history. A view of Hunts Lane in 1935 and 2021. MCNY/Gottscho-Schleisner / Contributor/Joey Hadden/Insider Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

In 1944, The Brooklyn Daily Eagle described the quaint block as “a little bit of New England in Brooklyn Heights.” Carriage houses on Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Back then, families, artists, writers, and police horses lived on Hunts Lane, according to the same article. A stroller, table, and chairs outside of a home on Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A mother who said she lived on the street in 1944 told The Brooklyn Daily Eagle that year that the neighborhood’s residents were very close, and families helped one another. The dead-end of the street is seen from beneath a tree. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

“The policemen’s horses are stabled over here and the children have a marvelous time watching them at the changing of the guard,” the resident told The Brooklyn Daily Eagle in 1944. A view of 14 Hunts Lane in 1935 and 2021. MCNY/Gottscho-Schleisner / Contributor/Joey Hadden/Insider Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Today, those carriage houses are luxury apartments and multimillion-dollar homes, as Brownstoner reported. A close-up of the entry to 14 Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Brownstoner

When I wandered down the dead-end street, it was quiet and seemingly empty. Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

If not for lights turning on and off in the windows showing signs of life, I would have thought the street had been abandoned. A brick home on Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

I usually feel rushed walking on most Brooklyn streets, but Hunts Lane was so calm and peaceful. I felt like I was at a private museum viewing works of art. A view of Hunts Lane from the dead end. Joey Hadden/Insider

I got a close look at some of the expensive homes, like a condo at 8 Hunts Lane, which is estimated to be worth more than $US4 ($AU5) million, according to Zillow. The outside of 8 Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Zillow

This stunning red-brick carriage house at the beginning of the block is 4 Hunts Lane. It’s a modern $US6.5 ($AU9)-million home with a garage and basement, according to 6sqft. The home at 4 Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: 6sqft

While the carriage houses are all roughly the same shape, different paint jobs and details make each one look unique. 14 and 16 Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

Some houses look like they are being reclaimed by nature with greenery lining the exteriors. Plants cover parts of a carriage-house exterior. Joey Hadden/Insider