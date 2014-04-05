NYC Mayor's Office Responds After Bill O'Reilly Says He Wants To Beat Up De Blasio

The New York City Mayor’s Office had a short and sweet response for Bill O’Reilly after the Fox News host said he wanted to beat up Mayor Bill de Blasio at an event.

In an email Friday evening, de Blasio’s First Deputy Press Secretary Marti Adams told Business Insider she had just three words to say to O’Reilly after his comments:

“Stay classy, Bill.”

Gawker’s J.K. Trotter reported on O’Reilly’s remarks, which were made at a fundraiser for the Church of St. Mary in Long Island Thursday. O’Reilly discussed his desire to beat up the mayor after his Fox News colleague Megyn Kelly accused de Blasio of telling the wealthy they’re “somehow bad.”

“I want to beat him up,” O’Reilly said of the mayor.

Adams did not respond when Business Insider asked if de Blasio thought he could “take” O’Reilly.

