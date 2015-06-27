The NYC Mayor's Office has gone rainbow online to show support for today's landmark Supreme Court decision

Just in time for New York City’s Pride Weekend and on the heels of the Supreme Court’s legalization of gay marriage, the mayor’s office has updated its Twitter account with a rainbow avatar.

The image features a white silhouette of the government office with a striped rainbow background.

The account, @NYCMayorsOffice, also tweeted the image. In just under an hour and a half, it was retweeted 78 times and favorited 93 times. Of course, those numbers will only go up.

The White House also went rainbow to celebrate the occasion by changing their Facebook profile picture after the Supreme Court’s decision.

Here’s what the mayor’s office Twitter account looks like today.

