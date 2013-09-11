Bill De Blasio Is Close To Locking Up The Democratic Nomination For NYC Mayor

Updated 11:48 p.m.: With 95% of precincts reporting, Public Advocate Bill de Blasio has 40.07% of the vote in the New York Democratic primary for mayor, just over of the 40% he’ll need to avoid a runoff and win the nomination outright.

If de Blasio gets less than 40%, there will be a runoff on October 1. Even if he wins just over 40%, he may face a recount. Theoretically, his second-place opponent could defer to him, eliminating the need for a runoff, as Antony Weiner did for Fernando Ferrer in the 2005 race for the Democratic mayoral nomination.

But former Comptroller Bill Thompson, who looks likely to finish second with 26%, joined his supporters in chants of “three more weeks” tonight, suggesting he does not intend to concede.

One-time frontrunner Christine Quinn, the Speaker of the City Council, finished a distant third with 15%.

Results are in from all over the city and de Blasio is winning in most places. Comptroller John Liu is winning heavily Asian areas like Chinatown and Sunset Park in Brooklyn, Thompson won some ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn, and Quinn is showing strength in midtown Manhattan. But most of WNYC’s results map is green for de Blasio.

Full results from exit polls suggest de Blasio won almost every demographic group except black men (who went for Thompson) and “all other races,” a mostly Asian group that went for Liu. The polls show de Blasio leading with men and women, all income groups, all boroughs, Catholics, Jews, Protestants, people with low and high levels of education, and people who approve and disapprove of Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s performance.

In other races:

Republican mayor primary: Former Deputy Mayor Joe Lhota has defeated businessman John Catsimatidis, according to the Associated Press. He has 52% of the vote to Catsimatidis’ 41%, with 94% of precincts in.

Democratic comptroller primary: Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer defeated ex-Governor Eliot Spitzer, 52%-48%, with 94% in.

Democratic public advocate primary: State Senator Daniel Squadron trails Councilwoman Letitia James by 200 votes, 33%-36%. This race will go to a runoff on October 1 since neither candidate will get 40% of the vote.

Longtime Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes, who has been criticised for being insufficiently aggressive in prosecuting sex abuse cases in ultra-Orthodox communities, lost the Democratic primary to challenger Kenneth Thompson.

