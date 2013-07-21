NYC Mayoral Candidates Plan To Spend A Night In A Harlem Housing Project

Mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner

NEW YORK (AP) — A handful of top Democratic candidates for mayor of New York City plan to spend the night at a public housing project in Harlem as part of an unusual campaign event organised by a community group.



As of Saturday afternoon, five candidates had committed to spending the night with host families at the big Lincoln Houses complex, where many residents complain about shabby conditions.

Participants include Christine Quinn, Anthony Weiner, Bill de Blasio, William Thompson Jr. and John Liu.

The candidates were scheduled to hold a news conference early Sunday to discuss their experiences.

About 3,100 residents live in the complex, completed in 1948.

