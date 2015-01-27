NYC Mayor De Blasio Says Take-Out Delivery Bikes Are Banned During Blizzard

Spencer Platt/Getty Images New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared on Monday that no cars except for emergency vehicles will be allowed on the city’s roads, as an epic blizzard hammers the metropolis.

According to Eater New York, delivery bikes are also going to have to take the night off.

That’s right — a massive snowstorm has paralysed the New York City take-out economy.

The storm, a nor’easter, will hit a 250-mile swatch of the US Northeast on Monday night.

The blizzard is expected to dump as much as three feet of snow in some regions.

