HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Insane New York Mansion Has Been Discounted To $US98 Million

Who ever thought $US98 million could be a deal?

Last December, an insanely beautiful mansion on New York’s Upper East Side was listed for $US114 million. After languishing on the market for nine months, it has been discounted to the low, low price of $US98 million, according to Curbed.

Now the third most expensive home in NYC, the six-level property has 20,000 square feet of living space.

That’s in addition to 2,500 square feet of outdoor space, which includes a roof deck with sweeping views of Central Park and the city.

The 69th Street home was built in 1884, and bought by investor Vincent Viola and his wife Teresa, the president of Maida Vale Designs,for $US20 million in 2005. They gut-renovated the townhouse to create the extravagant residence it is today, according to The New York Times.

After trying to flip it for a whopping $US114,077,000, they have lowered the price to an even $US98 million.

And if the amenities are any indication, it’s totally worth it. According to Corcoran Group, which is selling the home, the mansion has a saltwater pool with spa, panic room, heated stairs and floors in the parlor, plus a brick pizza oven in the kitchen.

There’s even an onyx elevator. You have to see this house to believe it.

