HOUSE OF THE DAY: A New York Mansion Just Went On Sale For An Insane $US114 Million

An insanely beautiful mansion on New York’s Upper East Side has just been listed for $US114 million, according to The New York Times.

The six-level property has 20,000 square feet of living space, in addition to 2,500 square feet of outdoor space, which includes a roof deck with sweeping views of Central Park and the city.

The 69th Street home was built in 1884, and bought by Teresa Viola, the president of Maida Vale Designs, and her husband Vincent for $US20 million in 2005. They gut-renovated the townhouse to create the extravagant residence it is today.

And now they’re flipping it for a whopping $US114,077,000.

And if the amenities are any indication, it’s totally worth it. According to Corcoran Group, which is selling the home, the mansion has a saltwater pool with spa, panic room, heated stairs and floors in the parlor, plus a brick pizza oven in the kitchen.

There’s even an onyx elevator. You have to see this house to believe it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.