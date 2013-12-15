HOUSE OF THE DAY: A New York Mansion Just Went On Sale For An Insane $US114 Million

An insanely beautiful mansion on New York’s Upper East Side has just been listed for $US114 million, according to The New York Times.
The six-level property has 20,000 square feet of living space, in addition to 2,500 square feet of outdoor space, which includes a roof deck with sweeping views of Central Park and the city.
The 69th Street home was built in 1884, and bought by Teresa Viola, the president of Maida Vale Designs, and her husband Vincent for $US20 million in 2005. They gut-renovated the townhouse to create the extravagant residence it is today.
And now they’re flipping it for a whopping $US114,077,000.
And if the amenities are any indication, it’s totally worth it. According to Corcoran Group, which is selling the home, the mansion has a saltwater pool with spa, panic room, heated stairs and floors in the parlor, plus a brick pizza oven in the kitchen.
There’s even an onyx elevator. You have to see this house to believe it.
Welcome to the $US114 million mansion on the Upper East Side. It's on 69th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues.
The sidewalk, outside staircase, and floors in the foyer are all heated, which sounds amazing for New York winters.
Many of the walls are decorated with gold-leaf filigree, and there are multiple fireplaces throughout the home.
The kitchen is amazing, with a brick pizza oven, butcher-block island, Viking ovens, and three sinks. (Also, are those penguins we spot in the lower left corner?)
The floors in the kitchen are also 'made with reclaimed railroad ties sliced like bologna,' according to The Times.
The 9 bathrooms themselves are gorgeous, with marble walls and floors. This is the master bath with his and hers sink and a raised bathtub.
Viola built the media room based on her favourite movie theatre in Queens. The room has red velvet recliners that are nicer than your couch.
As well as a recording studio, gym, and a swanky sauna that looks like it could easily be in an upscale hotel.
