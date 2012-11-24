Here's How Macy's Gets Ready For Its Massive Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s massive Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of New York’s biggest annual events. It attracts millions of in-person viewers and millions more watch on TV.
The spectacle really begins the night before Thanksgiving as more than 100 crew members prepare the floats and over 1 million spectators come to watch.
Produced by Daniel Goodman
