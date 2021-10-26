A record-breaking number of Manhattan ‘trophy properties’ sold last week – see inside the $49.5 million ‘paparazzi-proof’ penthouse that topped the charts

The penthouse is the largest residence at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca, with 12,000 interior and exterior square footage spread across the building’s top three floors. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

The building claims to be “paparazzi-proof,” making it a magnet for celebrities like Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Rebel Wilson, and Meg Ryan, per the New York Post. bella hadid denies kissing the weeknd Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images and Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The building’s biggest selling point for Manhattan’s rich and famous is an underground garage allowing for “discreet arrivals and departures.” The penthouse comes with two parking spots as well as valet and concierge services. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

Additional building amenities include this 70-foot (21.34m) indoor swimming pool, a central courtyard, a children’s playroom, and a fitness center with locker rooms and a Turkish bath. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

Take the private penthouse elevator and enter the “great room.” The main living space is decked out with 20-foot (6.10m) ceilings, pine beams, and a total of 17 windows. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

The kitchen is fitted with Christopher Peacock luxury cabinetry, whose six-figure collection has been called the “it kitchen” by The New York Times. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

It boasts not one but two dishwashers, a six-burner Wolf range oven, and a side-by-side 36-inch (91cm)-wide Subzero refrigerator and freezer. Don’t forget the Gaggenau wine refrigerator, which can cost over $US22,000 ($AU29,344) in and of itself. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

An additional room on the main floor can serve as a media room, library, or sixth bedroom. It’s equipped with a bar, gas fireplace, and en suite bathroom.

Upstairs is an open mezzanine that overlooks the great room. It’s home to five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

The primary suite is located in a private wing with a gas fireplace, a private dressing room that can double as a den, a walk-in closet, and a wet bar. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

The primary bathroom includes rare Calacatta marble, a freestanding soaking tub, a rain shower, and a massive double vanity. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

Here’s a closer look at the spa-like tub. The bathroom’s Calacatta marble with distinctive gold veins is only found in one quarry in the world, located in Italy. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

The glass-encased top level has nearly 3,500 square feet of outdoor space spread across two terraces, including a plunge pool and a stainless steel “summer kitchen.” 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca, Manhattan Compass

The third level of the penthouse has floor-to-ceiling glass walls “to create an indoor and outdoor oasis.” Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

Large glass windows soak the indoor-outdoor rooftop with light. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass

The main terrace overlooks Northwest Tribeca and the Manhattan skyline, with water views of the Hudson River. There is plenty of space for “multiple seating, entertaining, and lounge spaces,” the listing says. Manhattan luxury penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca Nick Gavin/Compass