New York City Looks Like A Ghost Town As People Stay Out Of The Snowstorm

Public transportation is temporarily shut down around New York City, so most people are staying indoors to avoid the snowstorm that was expected to slam the Northeast.

Some parts of the city were expected to get up to 3 feet of snow, but the storm has fallen short of predictions, according to CBS News.

Nevertheless, photos from around the city show places that are usually bustling with people standing empty.

MetroNorth rail service has been suspended, and the main area of Grand Central looks eerie:

Penn Station is empty as well:

An eerily empty Penn Station as service is shutdown due to #Blizzard2015 pic.twitter.com/fOyp2r6YAj

— LIRR (@LIRR) January 27, 2015

Streets near Herald Square, which is usually packed with people, were clear Monday night:

REUTERS/Mike Segar People in the center of a car-free, snow-covered 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan in New York City early Tuesday.

Barely any cars were on the road:

Times Square, the tourism center of New York, was deserted:

Empty Times Square for the (was it REALLY the) #blizzardof2015(?). pic.twitter.com/0Fwi9GJ1UE

— Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) January 27, 2015

And the Alphabet City neighbourhood in lower Manhattan was free of pedestrians:

The blizzard warning that had been issued earlier has been downgraded to a winter storm warning for New York City, but it’s still in effect for some areas of the Northeast.

