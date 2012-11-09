NYC's L Train Tunnel Is Finally Dry, But No Service Yet

Update: As of Thursday afternoon, the L train is back in full service.



The tunnel that carries New York’s L train is now dry, and service workers are busy making repairs. Currently, the train is running between Rockaway Park and Broadway Junction, but not into or through Manhattan.

Until full service returns, commuters from Williamsburg will continue to crowd onto the J, M, and Z trains running into Manhattan, especially as the Nor’easter hitting the area makes biking and walking to work unpleasant or impossible.

An MTA spokesperson said an announcement concerning the status of the L train would likely be made today, and that the return of service is “predicated on making repairs.”

Here’s the video the MTA released of workers getting the L back into shape:



SEE MORE: Here’s What They’re Dealing With In The Tunnel That Carries NYC’s L Train

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.