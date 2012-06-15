TechStars Demo Day: Meet The 13 Most Highly Anticipated Startups In New York

Idea: Invest in local businesses. A different take on crowdsourcing, Smallknot allows users to fund neighbourhood businesses in exchange for goods and services.

Founders: Ben Rossen, Jay Lee, and Jason Punzalan. Two of the cofounders met in law school. Rossen went on to do financial litigation and Lee was a securities lawyer. Punzalan has a digital agency and startup background and serves as the startup's CTO.

The story behind the startup: Rossen and Lee started working together in 2008, just after Lehman Brothers collapsed. 'All these local businesses shut down and there was no way to invest locally,' says Rossen. The idea for SmallKnot blossomed from there.

'There's a coffee shop in Park Slope that's doing awesome on our platform' Rossen tells us. 'It wants to build a retractable awning, and in turn they're offering classes on how to roast coffee and hosting dinners for the investors.'

Rossen sees his business very differently than Kickstarter. 'For one, it's only for businesses, especially ones that may not fall into a Kickstarter category. The long term vision is to drive community optimization and give people a real stake in their neighborhoods.'

The startup has been working with cash mobs--locals who show up at businesses and all agree to spend a set amount there that day. 'We see ourselves as a virtual cash mob,' says Rossen.

The team says it's tapping into a $22.7 billion market. It's raising a $750,000 seed round.

Website: SmallKnot