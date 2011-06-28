NYC Is Already Promoting Itself As A Gay Marriage Destination

Photo: nycgo.com

Same-sex couples won’t be able to marry in New York for another month, but NYC’s Mayor Bloomberg didn’t hesitate to start powering up the marketing early.The city’s tourism department — NYC & Company — is firing up its new “NYC I Do” global marketing campaign, looking to capitalise on the new law to woo gay and lesbian couples to the city to get married.



A promotion is already up on NYC & Co.’s website, nycgo.com. The site is also providing a New York gay marriage FAQ and several hotels are featuring special deals for the occasion.

More details about the campaign will be unveiled in the coming days, according to Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

