Sleep Under The Stars In New York City—Just $2,000 A Night

Opportunities to sleep outside in NYC, safely removed from traffic and filth, are few: The Bronx Zoo offers summer overnight family safaris with a sea lion wake-up call. On select summer nights, families can sleep out in the city parks, watched over by rangers. But for the most part, unless you drag a mattress onto your fire escape like the Kramdens, you’ll probably be sleeping inside.Except if you go five-star. AKA Central Park, a luxury residence/hotel combo, is offering a night out on the 1,000-square-foot wrap-around terrace of its 17th-floor penthouse suite. You’ll get cocktails, s’mores (ingredients from Jacques Torres) to toast in front of the fireplace, champagne, a Nook e-reader loaded with campfire stories, a telescope, a TV (really?), and a bed under the stars.



Be prepared to pay a sky-high price for your al fresco evening: $1,999 will buy you the moon (overhead) for a night. For information or to book, please visit AKA, or call (888) 381-4488.

Ann Shields is a senior digital editor at Travel + Leisure.

