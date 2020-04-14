A New York hospital is playing 'Don't Stop Believin'' to celebrate each patient who recovers from the coronavirus

GMA A hospital is playing ‘Don’t Stop Believin” to celebrate coronavirus patients being discharged.

New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital is celebrating recovered coronavirus patients being discharged by playing “Don’t Stop Believin.'”

Staff can be seen cheering to the 1981 Journey hit as two patients are wheeled out in an uplifting video shared by Good Morning America.

“Every patient discharge gives hope to New York Presbyterian Queens staff. They are encouraged to see their patients recovering and going home,” hospital president Jaclyn Mucaria told GMA.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A New York hospital is celebrating each time a patient recovers from the coronavirus by playing “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey.

Staff at the New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital are blasting out the 1981 hit to keep spirits up as people are discharged and leave the hospital, Good Morning America reports.

An inspirational video sent to GMA shows the healthcare workers cheering as two patients are wheeled out – something they have reportedly been doing for a week.

“Every patient discharge gives hope to New York Presbyterian Queens staff. They are encouraged to see their patients recovering and going home,” said Jaclyn Mucaria, president of New York-Presbyterian Queens, as per GMA.

“These have been very challenging times but I am so proud of the extraordinary selflessness and teamwork.”

“Everyone is pitching in for the purpose of providing the best care to our patients.”

New York is the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, with more coronavirus cases than any other country in the world.

The state now has over 196,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data reported by Johns Hopkins.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.