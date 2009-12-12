NYC Homeowners Flip Out Over Goldman's Restricted Pay Bonuses And What It Means For Condo Sales

As we hinted at yesterday, when the news that Goldman Sachs (GS) would pay its top brass only in restricted stock, potential NYC condo sellers started freaking out. Why? None of those executives will likely be buying real estate paying in restricted stock.



Here’s the thread over at the StreetEasy discussion board.

Even those who recognise that it’s only 30 execs seem to think the trend will spread. And it might!

