A controversial NYC townhouse is in contract for $11.5 million after getting a $40 million price cut and spending 6 years on and off the market. Take a look inside.

Courtesy Compass

A New York City townhouse that listed for $US50 million in 2014 is finally in contract for $US11.5 million, Jennifer Gould Keil reported for the New York Post.

Located just north of the United Nations, the property is the former home of CBS founder William Paley as well as a jetsetting Iranian princess.

The property has been the centre of a legal battle since the princess’ death in 2016.

Here’s a look inside the seven-story home, which comes with an elevator and sweeping views of the East River.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

29 Beekman Place is in contract for $US11.5 million dollars, roughly a fifth of its 2014 asking price.

Courtesy Compass

Charlie Attias of Compass and Greg Corbin of Rosewood Realty brokered the contract. Broker Donna Olshan first revealed the deal in her weekly report on the luxury real estate market, Jennifer Gould Keil reported for the New York Post.

Source: Compass

The seven-story home is located just north of the United Nations on the east side of Manhattan. It has views of Roosevelt Island and the East River.

Google Maps

When CBS founder William Paley built the home back in 1934, it was the largest of nine townhouses on the block.

Henry Groskinsky/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Chairman of CBS William Paley pictured on January 1, 1966.

Source: Compass

Its third and most recent owner was jetsetting Princess Ashraf Pahlavi, the twin sister of Iran’s last shah. Pahlavi purchased the house in 1980 after her family fled Iran during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and lived there until her death in 2016, Attias told Business Insider.

Bettmann/Getty Images Princess Ashraf Pahlavi during an interview at her apartment in New York on April 22, 1980.

According to Compass real estate records, Pahlavi listed the home for $US49.9 million in February 2014. By June 2015, the asking price had dropped to $US34 million.

Source: Compass, New York Post, Washington Post

Since Pahlavi’s death, the property has been the centre of a legal battle between two of her former employees. It went to bankruptcy court last year and received an offer for $US10.3 million; however, the offer fell through.

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass, Litvak Law Group, The Real Deal

Despite its controversy, the home still appears fit for a princess. Chandeliers line the ceilings …

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass

… and one bathroom that looks straight out of a provincial chateau.

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass

There is a large, formal dining room …

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass

… and multiple, wood-paneled living areas.

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass

In total, the home has eight working fireplaces.

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass

Many details, like the moldings and fireplaces, date back to the 1930s.

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass

There are 11 bedrooms …

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass

… and 11 bathrooms, each more regal than the next.

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass

In addition to the sprawling chef’s kitchen, there is a butler’s pantry and wine cellar.

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass

The top floors, accessible by elevator, boast panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline …

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass

… and soundproof windows let light, but not city sirens, in.

Courtesy Compass

Source: Compass

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.