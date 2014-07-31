The Fascinating Origins Of The Names Of New York Neighborhoods

Constantine Valhouli, the man who brought you a fascinating map of New York City musical references, is back with another map, albeit one with a different, older timeframe.

His new map marks points of interest in New York City and the surrounding areas and gives the history of that area, whether it be information on the Dutch settlers or the Lenape Tribe’s original name for the neighbourhood.

Did you know that swanky Gramercy Park was originally named “Kromme Zee,” which meant “crooked swamp” in Dutch? Or that the name the Rockaways comes from a Lenape tribe word, “Rechqua Akie,” meaning “sandy land or country?”

There are a lot more interesting facts on the map below.

