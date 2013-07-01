28 Triumphant Moments From The Smashing NYC Gay Pride Parade

Walter Hickey
Last week the Supreme Court struck down the defence of Marriage Act, which forbade the federal government from acknowledging same-sex marriages administered by individual states. 

As a result, LGBT families can finally be seen as equal to straight families in the eyes of the government, something that confers immense legal protections and tax features to the LGBT community. 

The ruling couldn’t have come at a better time. Days later, New York City would be celebrating Pride events all weekend, culminating in a Pride Parade of 50 floats and 300 individual contingents down Fifth avenue and into Greenwich Village. 

That scheduled event — which took place earlier today — took on a whole new meaning following the DOMA hearing. Check out these pictures to see why. 

The LGBT Pride March took place earlier today in Manhattan

The parade had thousands of marchers and tons of floats from different LGBT groups.

A bunch of local companies sponsored floats.

A main theme was marchers celebrating the victory at the Supreme Court.

Judging from the general tone of the parade, Edie Windsor – the woman who launched the DOMA lawsuit and a marshal of the parade — will never have to pay for a drink ever again.

Groups like Marriage Equality USA were reveling in the victory.

There were a whole bunch of newlyweds in the parade too. Finally, they'll be able to enjoy federal benefits.

Governor Cuomo showed up to march, as did a bunch of other elected officials. Pictured here is Congressman Jerry Nadler, best known here for his full-throated endorsement of #MintTheCoin.

A bunch of local mayoral candidates made an appearance. Here's Anthony Weiner marching. His contingent was pretty large, but was still dwarfed by a veritable army backing Christine Quinn, herself a lesbian.

There were a ton of families in the parade.

Portions of the march were oriented on families.

Go Magazine, a national lesbian publication, had a really spirited float.

Whole Foods had a rocking float.

The NYPD LGBT officers group had a massive contingent.

Macy's — which has a little experience with parades in general — had a great turn out.

Even the cops who were just patrolling the parade were having a great time.

This guy was pouring glitter on anyone who asked.

Everything was rainbow for blocks around Christopher street.

People came in wearing anything from elaborate costumes to next to nothing.

This guy has a great hat.

Some people put a ton of work into elaborate costumes.

Some were really, really elaborate.

Dapper dogs.

There were free flags everywhere.

The atmosphere was one of triumph.

Some people have been waiting years for this moment.

Others couldn't contain their own excitement

No matter what, last week's Supreme Court decision to strike down DOMA will have lasting effects for years to come, and today we got a glimpse of how happy it made a lot of people.

Why was ending DOMA so important? Let's learn some history.

