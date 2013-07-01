28 Triumphant Moments From The Smashing NYC Gay Pride Parade

Last week the Supreme Court struck down the defence of Marriage Act, which forbade the federal government from acknowledging same-sex marriages administered by individual states.
As a result, LGBT families can finally be seen as equal to straight families in the eyes of the government, something that confers immense legal protections and tax features to the LGBT community.
The ruling couldn’t have come at a better time. Days later, New York City would be celebrating Pride events all weekend, culminating in a Pride Parade of 50 floats and 300 individual contingents down Fifth avenue and into Greenwich Village.
That scheduled event — which took place earlier today — took on a whole new meaning following the DOMA hearing. Check out these pictures to see why.
Judging from the general tone of the parade, Edie Windsor – the woman who launched the DOMA lawsuit and a marshal of the parade — will never have to pay for a drink ever again.
There were a whole bunch of newlyweds in the parade too. Finally, they'll be able to enjoy federal benefits.
Governor Cuomo showed up to march, as did a bunch of other elected officials. Pictured here is Congressman Jerry Nadler, best known here for his full-throated endorsement of #MintTheCoin.
A bunch of local mayoral candidates made an appearance. Here's Anthony Weiner marching. His contingent was pretty large, but was still dwarfed by a veritable army backing Christine Quinn, herself a lesbian.
No matter what, last week's Supreme Court decision to strike down DOMA will have lasting effects for years to come, and today we got a glimpse of how happy it made a lot of people.
