The NYC Ebola Patient's Neighbour Had An Amazingly Calm Response

As word of New York City’s first Ebola patient spread, officials wanted one thing to come across loud and clear: Do not panic.

“There is no reason for New Yorkers to be alarmed,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, at a press conference Thursday night. “New Yorkers who have not been exposed to an infected person’s bodily fluids are not at all at risk.”

Fortunately, while the epidemic in West Africa is a real crisis and those close to the patient have reason to be worried, most residents of New York are not so easily rattled about the virus in their midst.

When the New York Daily News told Brooke Christensen, who lives in the same building as the patient, that her neighbour tested positive for Ebola, she had the perfect response.

“I’m not concerned,” she told the Daily News. “I’ve had no fluid exchanges with my neighbours.”

