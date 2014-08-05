New Yorkers Can Officially Start Applying For Their Own '.NYC' Domains

If you live or work in the Big Apple, you can officially start requesting your own “.nyc” domain name.

Between August 4 and October 3, all businesses, organisations, and residents with a physical address in one of the five New York City boroughs can submit their requests to OwnIt.nyc.

On October 7, an auction will begin to determine who gets a particular domain requested by multiple people. This is where it gets interesting: If “sex.com” fetched $US13 million in 2012, how much will “sex.nyc” cost?

The “.nyc” extension was approved back in May 2013 by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), so interested parties have had plenty of time to mull over the perfect domain name. New York City itself will get 40% of yearly revenues from .nyc, according to Information Week.

“With a new top-level domain name, New York won’t just be the greatest city in the world — we’ll also be the greatest city on the internet,” Council Speaker Christine C. Quinn said back in July 2013.

