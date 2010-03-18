Meet The Guy Who Busted The New York Taxi Scam!

Photo: Marcus Santos, New York Post (excerpt)

All hail the fearless New Yorker who uncovered the great New York cabbie scam and saved everyone a few bucks a year!NEW YORK (AP) — A doctor who questioned an unusually high fare is credited with touching off a widespread investigation into cabbie rip-offs.



Dr. Mitchell Lee was riding home from NYU Medical centre in Manhattan in August when he noticed an extra $2 on his usual $5 fare.

When he complained, the driver offered a discount. Instead, Lee paid the full fare, with a credit card, then complained to the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

The TLC said last week that thousands of cabbies had illegally raised rates on about 1.8 million trips over two years, overcharging riders a total of $8.3 million by setting their meters at a rate that was supposed to be used for trips to the suburbs.

Lee told the New York Post that New Yorkers — and tourists — are “smarter than cabbies think.”

