New York City will ban dining out, limiting restaurants, bars, and cafes to takeout and delivery

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced drastic measures to limit public gatherings in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement released Sunday night, de Blasio said he will sign an executive order stating that all restaurants, bars, and cafes in the city will be limited to food take-out and delivery.

In addition, all nightclubs, movie theatres, small theatre houses, and concert venues will be forced to close.

The order will go into effect on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

As of Sunday evening, the US has reported over 3,700 cases of coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19. The disease has also killed 69 people in the US and has spread to over 100 countries.

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago,” de Blasio said. “The virus has spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars, and places where we sit together. We have to break the cycle.”

“This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.”

New York announced earlier on Sunday that it would be closing all public schools.

Several states have already called for bars and restaurants to close.

The order follows new guidelines set out by The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that all gatherings and events of 50 people and more be postponed until May.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travellers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” the CDC said.

