NYC Day On Pipeline: The Four Seasons Power Lunch



Why We Chose This Deal: For business in NYC is there a better place to start a deal, close a deal, or celebrate a deal than this venerable NYC dining institution? Working with our friends at GiltCity, we bring you a chance to sit down with the city’s power brokers and still keep your T&E budget in check.



Today’s Deal: $60 buys you a three-course lunch for one at The Four Seasons, Monday to Friday only. You can choose each course from the set menu (outlined at the bottom of the deal page). You’ll dine in style for 37% off the regular price. Offer must be redeemed by April 17, 2011.

Where the Elite Meet: The Four Seasons’ list of regulars draws from every sector of New York’s power circles—from Henry Kissinger and Madonna to President Obama and Bill Clinton. It’s also where Marilyn Monroe famously sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy on his 45th.

The Menu: When visiting The Four Seasons for lunch, Pipeline members will savour dishes like duck tortelloni with chestnuts and butternut squash. In the mood for something lighter? Try the skate cioppino with Manila clams and peppers.

The Reviews: “There’s an irresistible majesty in its history.” (Frank Bruni, The New York Times) “The city’s greatest dining room.” (New York magazine) “A rare restaurant that comes to define a slice of culture.” (Vanity Fair)

