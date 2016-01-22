New Yorkers are lining up in the freezing cold to get these crazy milkshakes

Milkshakes from New York City craft burger restaurant Black Tap are taking over Instagram. The milkshakes are so extravagant and over-the-top, with flavours ranging from cotton candy to cookies, that the restaurant’s two locations (in SoHo and the Meatpacking District) are consistently packed.

