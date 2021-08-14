New York City’s new vaccine passport app appeared to let a TikTok user upload a photo of a rotten mango as proof of vaccination

The New York City ‘NYC COVID SAFE’ app was released earlier in August. Screenshot via Apple

A TikTok user in a viral video said New York City’s new vaccine passport app allowed him to upload a photo of a “rotten mango” as proof.

The app, which allows users to digitally store their vaccine cards for access to vaccine-only spaces, was launched this month.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio previously said the app was not meant to verify the information.

A viral TikTok appeared to show New York City’s new “NYC COVID SAFE” new vaccine passport application accepting a photo of a rotten mango as proof of vaccination.

In the video posted Friday, TikTok user Alex Wong narrated a screen recording showing him using the app, randomly selecting that he received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on June 2. Then, when the application asked for a photo of his vaccination card, Wong snapped a photo of a rotten mango.

The app then asked Wong to “agree” that the information he submitted was accurate. Once he confirmed, the app appeared to accept the photo as proof of vaccination; however, the photo of the mango is then displayed prominently where a photo of a properly uploaded vaccine card would normally be shown.

The application is separate from New York State’s Excelsior Pass application, which allows individuals who received their COVID-19 vaccination in the state to carry virtual proof of vaccination separate from the paper card issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As Gothamist previously reported, other users have reported having a similar result with the new New York City app, with the application accepting uploaded photos of items that aren’t vaccination cards – like restaurant menus.

A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio previously told NBC News that the app was not meant to verify anyone’s vaccination status, but was instead there to allow individuals to have a virtual place to store a photo of their virtual vaccination card.

“The NYC COVID Safe App was designed with privacy at the top of mind, and allows someone to digitally store their CDC card and identification,” a spokesperson told NBC News. “Someone checking vaccination cards at the door to a restaurant or venue would see that those examples are not proper vaccine cards and act accordingly.”

The new app is part of a program announced by de Blasio at the beginning of August called Key to NYC. Under the program, individuals in the city will be required to show proof of vaccination to participate in indoor activities, like working out at gyms and dining at indoor restaurants.

The program will begin Monday with enforcement beginning on September 13, Insider previously reported.