A couple is having an elaborate wedding on Zoom with 150 guests seated at assigned 'tables,' live music, and a dress code

Mike Simmons Meryl Epstein and Mike Simmons in the Florida Keys, where they have self-isolated since early March.

Mike Simmons and Meryl Epstein planned to get married in New York in late 2020.

On vacation in the Florida Keys in early March, they decided to use their wedding budget to keep renting the house they were in to self-isolate in the Keys, and to have a virtual wedding instead.

They have planned an intricate Zoom wedding with 150 guests that includes a dress code, live musical performances, a photographer, assigned “tables,” and a DJ to kick off the party.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Like many modern romances, Meryl Epstein and Mike Simmons’ love story began on an app. But unlike most, theirs will also culminate on one.

Epstein, a marketing executive, and Simmons, a tech entrepreneur, met on Bumble. After about two years of being in together, in July 2019, Simmons popped the question on a trip to France.

At first, the two took it easy, enjoying their engagement and not giving the wedding too much thought. But, in January 2020, when discussing their goals for the year, they both decided they wanted to be married by the end of it.

Meryl Epstein and Mike Simmons started planning their wedding a little more seriously, and began saving money ‘

aggressively’



Mike Simmons Epstein and Simmons originally wanted a New York wedding.

The New York-based couple said they wanted “a New York-centric wedding.”

“We’ve got lots of friends who are artists and performers, and the idea was to bring a bunch of those people together in our New York City wedding,” Simmons said, adding that the original date for the wedding was going to be in the latter half of 2020.

“That kinda got switched around when everything in the world changed,” he said.

Epstein describes the plan for the original wedding as low key and untraditional, with no more than 70 guests. “We were looking at more of that kind of loungy vibe, looking at different rooftops and things like that. We wanted it to be very New York and very intimate,” she said.

“Obviously our plans had to shift with the current state of events right now, with COVID-19,” she said, adding that they knew they would have to think outside the box to make their wedding happen this year, especially assuming that everyone postponing their weddings now will probably push them to later this year, making venues difficult to book.

In early March, on a long weekend in the Florida Keys as talk of the pandemic became increasingly serious, they made a snap decision to stay



Mike Simmons They decided to stay in Florida when talk of the coronavirus pandemic worsened.

They thought: Why not use their wedding budget to keep renting the house they were in, self-isolate in the Keys, and have a virtual wedding instead?

“It was a decision to kind of rethink how we were going to make this happen in 2020, and that’s when the idea started to come up that we can do it using technology,” Simmons said.

Epstein said that they had already contemplated eloping.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we could elope somewhere beautiful, just the two of us,” she said they often asked themselves, but kept dismissing the idea because they wanted their families to be a part of their wedding day.

“Now, actually, that’s exactly what’s happening. We have the best of both worlds through the use of technology,” she said. “It allows us to kind of have that beautiful setting here in paradise down in the Keys, and then of course have all of our family and friends be involved.”

Even better, where they worked to whittle down the guest list as much as possible to be able to afford a New York City wedding as originally planned, a virtual wedding allowed them to invite whomever they wanted. In fact, they say that their current guest list of around 150 people spans 22 time zones.

“That’s something that in normal circumstances we probably wouldn’t have been able to pull off. So that’s a pretty exciting upside of this whole thing,” Simmons said.

But if you think the two of them are simply saying ‘I do’ in front of a propped-up iPad in their kitchen, you’re mistaken



Mike Simmons Their virtual wedding is quite a production.

Their Zoom wedding is planned as meticulously as any regular wedding.

There’s a dress code (white), a cake (from Bake Me A Wish), speeches, live music, and even assigned “seating.”

There will be a soundcheck and rehearsals, and they already had a “social distancing photo session” with a UK-based photographer over FaceTime.

“Mike and I are pretty comfortable with technology,” Epstein said. “It sort of unfolded quite organically, but we really have coordinated quite a produced event, if you will, from the lighting and the multiple cameras that we’re going to be using.”

“Instead of picking out placemats, we’re picking our virtual background,” Simmons said, though Epstein adds that the stressors of planning a live event are the same.

Their Zoom wedding, which will begin right before sunset on April 25, will include readings and toasts (planned and assigned in advance), as well as live musical performances, like a pianist that usually plays in Washington Square Park who will perform as Epstein “walks down the aisle,” a vocalist to sing for their first dance, and a DJ to kick off the party.

A friend whom they have been coordinating their vows with will be officiating the wedding from California.

They will also be using Zoom’s breakout rooms as their “tables” (named after different places in NYC), and will have guests mingle in smaller groups in assigned rooms after the ceremony while also giving everyone the chance to join theirs for a bit.

There’s even a photographer who will be going around to each table/breakout room taking photos/screenshots.

Instead of wedding gifts, the two are asking guests to donate to City Harvest, a nonprofit helping feed New Yorkers in need, for which they have raised $US1,750 at the time of writing.

Epstein rented her dress from Rent the Runway, and Simmons ordered his suit from John Varvatos.

“We didn’t have a lot of clothes because we had originally come down here for a weekend,” Epstein said. “So we’ve had very minimal things to wear, but certainly you have to prioritise the clothing that you order for this event.”

While they anticipate a few real-life after-parties post-pandemic, they stress that this wedding is their real wedding – not just a placeholder



Mike Simmons They created how-to videos and instructions for less tech-savvy guests.

As for post-pandemic honeymoon plans? “We’re on it!” Epstein said.

In terms of budget, the virtual wedding will set them back around $US2,000, mostly in equipment they have purchased to ensure quality lighting, picture, and sound.

Using multiple cameras, they have finagled a way to have a picture-in-picture so that guests can watch the wedding, but also see their viewpoints and the officiant at the same time. They even made a few homemade bounce boards out of tin foil and cardboard to enhance the lighting, and will have a soundcheck ahead of the wedding. To minimise technical snafus on the day of the wedding, they enlisted a family member to act as tech support and even created how-to videos and instructions for guests.

“We’ve even got a training session happening this week. We’ve done some trial runs to help our not so tech-savvy family members enjoy the wedding and not look awkward,” Epstein said.

Despite sounding like something they have been planning for months, they say they picked the date in early April, toyed around with a few ideas for a week, and really only got into the nitty-gritty in the last week or so.

“Everyone has obviously been so supportive and loving: The love has been pouring in. People are just like ‘thank you for giving us something joyful to celebrate during this time, you’re the light in a dark tunnel, giving us a reason to pop open Champagne and get out of sweatpants.’ People are so grateful to have something positive to look forward to and to see different people. So that’s been really nice,” said Epstein.

“Mike and I always try to go on an adventure together. And this is certainly a version of adventure that we weren’t expecting,” Epstein said.

In fact, Simmons said that adventure is in their vows; they vow to always choose the adventurous path and walk it together.

“We are very excited to zoom into our wedding,” Epstein said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.