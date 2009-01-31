NYC Concert Ticket Tax Could Top 8 per cent

As if concert tickets weren’t expensive enough, particularly with all of those ridiculous convenience fees…



New York state governor David Paterson and New York City are proposing increasing the sales tax on event tickets to more than 8 per cent, in a recession in which both the music industry and Broadway are struggling to make money.

Considering that New York is facing a $13.7 billion budget deficit, these measures could very well be implemented.

No word yet on the per cent of people who won’t buy tickets because of this additional fee.

