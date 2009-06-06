NYC Commuters Warned Of Twitter's Uselessness

New York’s Metro commuter tabloid picked up that Harvard Business School study about how people use Twitter for today’s front page. “Study: Twitter’s close to completely useless,” the headline reads.

The real problem, however, is how “completely useless” this newspaper is. Because the study they cite had already been on the Web (and Twitter) for four days before it met Metro‘s printing press.

