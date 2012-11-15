NYC Brokers Accused Of Charging Extra To Place HIV-Positive Tenants

Photo: Flickr / CJ Isherwood

Five New York real estate brokers are under investigation for allegedly charging extra fees to place HIV-positive tenants, The Real Deal is reporting.Two of the unnamed brokers are from Queens, two are from the Bronx, and one is from Manhattan.



The city normally pays brokers a fee to find housing for tenants with AIDS.

But the fee has been a topic of controversy since March 2011, when the full commission (normally a month’s rent) was reduced by half as part of a plan to reduce spending, according The Real Deal.

City and state regulators are currently investigating the complaints.

